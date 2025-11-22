Unfortunately, one of WWE's top stars, Sheamus, will not be John Cena's final opponent in his last match due to an injury.

WWE made the announcement via their social media pages on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, before the episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

“Due to a shoulder injury, [Sheamus] is not medically cleared to continue competition in the ‘Last Time is Now' tournament,” the post read.

"Due to a shoulder injury, [Sheamus] is not medically cleared to continue competition in The Last Time is Now Tournament. Additional information will be provided tonight on #SmackDown."

Hopefully, Sheamus' injury heals soon. WWE did not disclose how long it would keep him out for, but he will no longer be part of the bracket. A different Superstar will replace him.

Who will be WWE legend John Cena's last opponent?

Cena's last opponent is still being determined. The Nov. 21 edition of SmackDown featured a couple of more matches in the tournament.

Carmelo Hayes first beat Bronson Reed to advance to the next round. He will face Gunther in the next round. In the main event, Penta defeated Finn Bálor to advance in the bracket. He will now face Solo Sikoa.

On the other side of the bracket, LA Knight will now face whoever takes Sheamus' place. Jey Uso and Rusev will have a match to determine who will face the winner of the match between Knight and his mystery opponent.

Whoever comes out victorious will face Cena at the December edition of Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec. 13. This will be the last time Cena competes in a match in his illustrious career. One of these Superstars will have the honor of retiring Cena.

The farewell tour is nearing its end. Cena has two appearances left before he calls it a career. He will face Dominik Mysterio, defending his Intercontinental Championship, at Survivor Series: WarGames. He won't appear again until his last match at Saturday Night's Main Event.