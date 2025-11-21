Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers continues to shine on the floor, yet her personality off it drives just as much attention. Her relationship with former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd always surfaces when fans look ahead to the next WNBA season.

Fudd expects to begin her professional career next spring. That timeline sets up the real possibility that the two former Huskies stars could become opponents. Recent comments about that scenario resurfaced, and Bueckers responded with her usual blend of humor and honesty, per SI.

Fudd projects as a top pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. If she turns in a big senior season at UConn, she could push into the top three. Fans already wonder whether she might reunite with Bueckers in Dallas, where the Wings selected Bueckers first overall in 2025. The idea of the two reconnecting in the pros continues to spark questions for both of them.

What Fudd had to say

When Glamour Magazine’s Emily Tennenbaum asked Fudd in August about going head to head with Bueckers, she kept things light. “I definitely would love to play with her again. At the same time, I’d love to play against her. I think it is kind of a win win. There is no bad option.”

Fudd also joked about how she might get an edge in a matchup. “I would just mess with her. But when you talk trash to her, she gets in another zone and then there is no stopping her. So I do not know what I would do.”

Paige fires back

Bueckers offered her own take in a September conversation with Glamour. “She is really not that good at talking trash, so I do not think she should worry about that,” she said. “She would say she would mess with me, but I think I am obviously more competitive.”

She added that the two have not competed against each other since high school. “I would mess with her, and she would get annoyed and irritated. I really do not know how that will go.”

Fans will not need to wait long to find out whether a rivalry forms or the Wings find a way to bring the pair together again on the league’s biggest stage.