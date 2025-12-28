Karrueche Tran shared an adorable moment with Deion Sanders' son, Shilo Sanders, when she referred to him as her “stepson.”

As Karreuche, Deion, and Shilo had a funny moment on social media when the two-time Super Bowl champion's son wondered where all his presents were after noticing many of the wrapped gifts had “Mrs. K” on the tag.

“Bro, everything says Mrs. K on here,” Shilo said. “That means Karrueche [Tran]. She has so much stuff. What if all this is just for her? And I didn’t get anything?”

This follows a video of Karrueche being stopped while shopping, in which she referred to Shilo as her “stepson.”

“A couple of things,” she replied when asked what she purchased during her mall trip. “I got you a gift too,” she said, jokingly referring to him as her “stepson.”

Fans couldn't get enough of the viral clip and loved that the actress has been welcomed by Deion's family.

“At least they like her! That’s really what matters,” one fan wrote.

“She seems so sweet I love this for her,” another fan commented.

Many fans commented on how young the actress looks as she turned 37 back in May. “She look like the stepdaughter,” the fan wrote. “But hey as long as they are all happy.”

The “stepson” mention follows when Shilo mentioned that Karreuche was referred to as his “stepmom” when they first met.

“I remember when I first met Karrueche, dad said, ‘Say hello to your stepmom!'” Shilo joked.

Shilo also had a question for Karrueche about his missing toes: “You first met him and seen them?” Shilo asked, referring to Deion's 2021 operation when he had two toes amputated due to blood clots.

While Deion and Karrueche have not confirmed their romance specifically, the two have been spotted a lot together recently such as at Deion's other son's game, Shedeur Sanders', Cleveland Browns game last week. Their romance came to the spotlight when Deion was battling bladder cancer earlier this year. He has since underwent surgery to remove his bladder and is “cancer free.”