Nikki Bella might have hinted at a romance with Cooper DeJean before anyone knew.

The lore of the WWE star and the Philadelphia Eagles defensive back is fueling once again after fans discovered a video of Nikki wearing his jersey. During an episode of Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella's new YouTube series, Hi, My Name is Brie, a few weeks ago, the unretired WWE champion was seen showing off her abs in a crop DeJean jersey.

DeJean and Nikki have not directly mentioned their rumored romance, but she did, however, reference the Eagles in her WWE Monday Night RAW appearance in Michigan when she was facing Stephanie Vaquer and Raquel Rodriguez.

“This is what champions look like,” Bella told the crowd. “You know what, how would you people know what champions look like? I mean you root for the Lions. I mean let's be honest, the Lions wish they were as good as the Philadelphia Eagles, am I right?”

Nikki Bella spittin' facts "I mean, let's be honest, the Lions wish they were as good as the Philadelphia Eagles, am I right?" pic.twitter.com/2PatJjep14 — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) December 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

She also reposted the Eagles' post on X showing love to DeJean who made the Pro Bowl team.

Nikki and Brie discussed their love life on their podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show, where Nikki revealed that she has not experienced any kind of intimacy in awhile.

“It’s crazy because I actually haven’t been touched or done anything in so long,” Nikki said on the podcast. “It’s funny when people call me a whore when I actually haven’t had intimacy in a really long time, or even thought of kissing.”

“I haven’t even kissed someone in so long. It’s kind of crazy,” she said. “I was thinking of this last night—do I even know how to kiss?”

Brie began joking with her, “You do. It’s like riding a bike.” She also suggested that Nikki should “make out with my pillow” if she wanted to practice.

Nikki and DeJean began fueling romance rumors when the WWE star visited the Eagles' facility and posed in front of DeJean's locker.