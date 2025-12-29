Now that she is back, WWE's stars will have to watch Liv Morgan. She sent a warning to the locker room after a recent match after her return from her shoulder injury.

WWE posted a video of Morgan's message to the locker room after a match against Lyra Valkyria at an untelevised house show in Tampa, Florida.

“I'm the greatest of all time, are you kidding me?” Morgan said. ” I hope that everyone in the back is f*****g terrified, because they should be.”

Liv Morgan recently had her first match since her WWE return from injury

On Dec. 27, 2025, Morgan beat Valkyria in her first singles match since June 16, 2025. Now, she appears ready to take on anybody after her return.

Morgan suffered another shoulder injury during the June 16 edition of Monday Night RAW. She was tripped in the opening moments of that match, landing awkwardly on her shoulder. This caused the match to be abruptly ended, and Morgan was helped to the back for further evaluation.

Her return came at Survivor Series: WarGames on Nov. 29. Morgan came back during Dominik Mysterio's match against John Cena for the Intercontinental Championship.

Initially, it appeared Morgan was going to turn on Mysterio, as she slapped him. It was all a ploy, as Morgan hit a low-blow on Cena after embracing him.

Now that she's back, expect Morgan to pick up where she left off. At this time last year, Morgan was the Women's World Champion heading into her match against Rhea Ripley at the RAW on Netflix premiere on Jan. 5, 2025.

Morgan will likely be in the upcoming Royal Rumble in January 2026. She has come close to winning the annual battle royal several times. Perhaps this is her year to finally win the Royal Rumble.