About a month after returning from an injury, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan had fans wondering if she injured her shoulder again during a recent house show in her first match since her return.

The moment in question came during her match against Lyra Valkyria during a Holiday Tour house show in Tampa, Florida. At one point, Morgan was sitting on the mat, and she reached for her right arm, appearing to be in pain.

However, it was all a ruse. Morgan then flexed and stuck her tongue out at the crowd, trolling them for falling for her antics. The crowd showed her love, cheering for her.

She would end up beating Valkyria in the match, earning her first win since coming back. Hopefully, she continues the momentum when she appears on WWE TV next.

Liv Morgan just returned to WWE from her recent shoulder injury

At Survivor Series: WarGames on Nov. 29, 2025, Morgan returned from a five-month hiatus to help Dominik Mysterio regain the Intercontinental Championship from John Cena in his penultimate match.

Article Continues Below

She interrupted their match, initially attacking Mysterio. However, after embracing Cena, she turned on him, setting Mysterio up for the win.

Her hiatus was due to a shoulder injury she suffered in a match against Kairi Sane in June 2025. Unfortunately, this was not her first shoulder injury. She previously hurt her shoulder in July 2023, which put her on the shelf for six months before her return at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Earlier in 2023, Morgan suffered another shoulder injury in May. This came during her first reign with the Women's Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez.

Outside of her WWE career, Morgan has acted in several projects. She appeared in the 2023 movie The Kill Room, and she will star in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo alongside Shun Oguri and Lily James. She has also appeared in an episode of Chucky.

Morgan is an accomplished young WWE Superstar. She has already held the Women's World Championship twice, and she has won the Women's Tag Team Championship four times with Rodriguez.