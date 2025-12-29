For the past few weeks, fans have been witnessing a surge in rumors surrounding a possible romantic linkup between WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and Philadelphia Eagles star Cooper DeJean.

While what started as a casual speculation has now turned into a full-blown conversation, based on their sightings and social media. Amid the recent rumors, Bella successfully managed to increase it further with her recent reaction to the Eagles' win.

At Highmark Stadium, the Buffalo Bills failed to pick up a victory over the Eagles, as the latter finished the match with a 13-12 loss. Shortly after, the WWE Hall of Famer reacted to the win on social media.

“Fllyyyyy Eagles Fllllyyyy,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

However, this was not the only thing that raised fans' doubts. Earlier tonight, before the game, Bella uploaded a video on her Instagram, wearing a Cooper DeJean jersey and walking into the stadium. While the video was at Lincoln Financial Field, the home ground for the Eagles, it still added more fuel to the fire.

Nikki Bella breaks silence on Cooper DeJean rumors

A few weeks ago, while discussing her love life on the podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella opened up about her recent relationship status.

“It’s crazy because I actually haven’t been touched or done anything in so long,” Bella said on the podcast. “It’s funny when people call me a whore when I actually haven’t had intimacy in a really long time, or even thought of kissing.

“I haven’t even kissed someone in so long. It’s kind of crazy. I was thinking of this last night—do I even know how to kiss?” she continued.

Rumors began circulating about Bella and DeJean after the WWE veteran shared a photo online from her trip to Philadelphia, where she was photographed in front of his locker.