One dream match that will never happen is AEW World Champion MJF against WWE legend John Cena, who recently retired from in-ring action.

During an interview with Mostly Sports, MJF was asked if he was “sad” that he would never face Cena in a match. Naturally, he “absolutely” was, and he went on to praise Cena, someone he has met several times.

“I think that there is a different world where that match would have happened. Unfortunately, it's not this one,” he conceded. “I've had so many incredible run-ins with John where we've shot the s**t. He's an incredible guy. He watches out product, he's seen my stuff, he was very complimentary.”

MJF went on to reveal that before his former rival CM Punk came along, Cena was his favorite professional wrestler as a teenager. “He was a Fathead on my wall in my bedroom,” he revealed. “I'd wake up, salute the OG, and then get ready for school.”

Why AEW's MJF never got a match against WWE icon John Cena

Sometimes, you are in the wrong place at the right time. MJF has been with AEW since 2019, becoming one of their top stars. However, at that time, Cena was a part-time performer in WWE.

He would make sporadic appearances in the company, occasionally wrestling. In 2024, he announced a year-long farewell tour that would take place in 2025.

While MJF vs. Cena is a dream match, the opportunity never arose. Cena is a WWE lifer, and it was unlikely he would ever join AEW. Likewise, AEW wouldn't likely let MJF go to WWE for a match against Cena, even if it was a one-off.

On Dec. 13, 2025, Cena competed in his last match, facing Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. He tapped out in his final match in a shocking ending.

Meanwhile, MJF just won the AEW World Championship for the second time at Worlds End on Dec. 27, 2025. He pinned Samoa Joe in a four-way match. “Hangman” Adam Page entered the match as champion, but he lost the title without being pinned.