Recently, it was revealed that Timothée Chalamet loves ECW: One Night Stand, the famous PPV that took place at the Hammerstein Ballroom, and this was music to AEW World Champion MJF‘s ears.

During an interview with Mostly Sports, MJF revealed that he is a big fan of Chalamet. Not only is the Marty Supreme actor “supremely talented,” the AEW star loves that Chalamet “respects this industry.”

When asked about his favorite PPV being ECW: One Night Stand, MJF loved it. “As a New Yorker, that was the coolest f*****g answer I've ever heard in my life,” he raved. “That was very, very cool.”

During an interview with Cody Rhodes, Chalamet revealed ECW: One Night Stand as his favorite PPV. He also said he wanted WWE to return to the Hammerstein Ballroom for a show. While WWE may not, AEW recently held a slew of shows at the Hammerstein Ballroom in December 2025.

AEW's MJF is an actor like Timothée Chalamet

While he is currently the reigning AEW World Champion in his second reign, MJF has dipped his toe into acting like Chalamet. His first role came after he was cast in The Iron Claw as Lance Von Erich in 2023.

Earlier that year, he voiced Waylon Jones/Killer Croc in Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes and Huntsman Part Two, a direct-to-video animated DC movie.

In 2025, he would appear in Happy Gilmore 2, playing Gordy Gilmore. Gordy is one of Happy's (Adam Sandler) sons. He was not the only professional wrestler cast in the sequel, as WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella also appeared in it.

Coming up, MJF will appear in Violent Night 2. It is a sequel to 2022's Violent Night, which starred David Harbour as Santa Claus. Kristen Bell, Daniela Melchior, and Andrew Bachelor will also star in the sequel.

Currently, Chalamet is promoting A24's Marty Supreme. He stars in the movie as ping-pong player Marty Mauser. Marty Supreme came out on Christmas Day, and it has made over $28 million in the United States at the box office.