Respected TNA and WWE legend Gail Kim recently opened up about passing on an opportunity from the Stamford-based promotion.

A TNA Wrestling Hall of Famer, Gail was a part of the WWE women's division from 2002 to 2004, and later again from 2008 to 2011. However, despite her time in WWE, Gail rose to prominence during her TNA stint. Recently, on Christmas Day, replying to a fan's question about her employment status, the 48-year-old replied that she was not employed by WWE and had instead turned down an opportunity to join them.

“I had to decline the offer unfortunately…. Sucks but had to,” she responded.

While Kim was still with TNA Wrestling, she was often present at NXT events to assist with the TNA side of on-screen business amid the two promotions' partnership. Following a lengthy run with the company, Kim was fired on March 25, 2025, ending her 14-year tenure.

TNA President explains why Ex-WWE star Gail Kim was fired

Earlier this year, during his appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show, TNA President Carlos Silva explained the decision to terminate Kim.

“Gail, TNA Hall of Famer, been there for years. When you come into an organization, you have to look at what’s working and what’s not working. Sometimes, you have to make changes because you have to move forward to continue to grow,” Silva explained. “I had to make a couple of hard decisions, not just with Gail, but with a few other staff, to try and maybe reinvigorate what I think was already going well, but at least, from what I’ve learned in my career over the last 25 years; when things are going a little bit well, that’s not the time to sit and be happy.

“Everyone is chomping to try and get you. We kind of got a little more aggressive in making changes we thought we needed to make to reinvigorate the locker room, maybe reinvigorate the Knockouts division, [which] I think we’ve done. Elevate a few people that needed to be elevated and give them more responsibility,” he continued.

In addition to Kim, Ariel Shnerner, Rob Kligman, and Michael Shewchenko were also released by TNA in March.