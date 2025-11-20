Will Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce's upcoming New Heights podcast episode feature Kylie Kelce and Taylor Swift? Fans believe so.

The New Heights podcast shared a cryptic post on social media with

“Tune in to tomorrow’s episode to find out which special guests are making their New Heights debut next week” the post’s caption read, which featured silhouettes of two women.

“TAYLOR AND KYLIE FOR SUUUUUURE!” one fan commented.

“That looks a lot like Taylor & Kylieeeee!!!” another fan said.

Both Swift and Kylie have been guests on the podcast before, with the A Life of a Showgirl creator being the most-watched episode of New Heights.

Another eagle-eyed fan inspected the verbiage of the post's caption, and they have another valid point on the potential guests.

“If “debut” wasn’t in the caption, I’d say Kylie and Taylor. However, since you have cleverly said “debut,” perhaps Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson,” another fan commented.

Just as that one fan suspected, the guests are indeed sports broadcasters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson. Jason confirmed that the next two guests on the podcast will be the Calm Down duo.

“On Monday, we're also gonna be dropping a guest conversation with Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson,” Jason said of the fellow sports podcasters. “That's right, maybe two of the most demanded guests of all time.”

“Erin and Charissa are so much fun, man,” Travis responded. “You guys are gonna love this.”

Jason added of Thompson and Andrews: “They are fantastically entertaining, knowledgeable, and charismatic.”

Thompson and Andrews are friends of the Kelce brothers. Both Andrews and Thompson went on vacation with Travis and Swift earlier this year, which they spoke about on their podcast, Calm Down with Erin and Charissa.

“They are so happy and adorable and all things, so when the opportunity came about for all of us to spend time together and go on vacation, we were elated to just have time with them and in general see what she was all about,” Andrews shared during a July podcast episode.

Thompson chimed in sharing that they were quiet about their Montana vacation with the couple and wanted to protect their privacy.

“Their lives are so public, so it was very important for Erin and I not to say anything, not because we don't like to share stuff with you, but it's important for us to let them dictate the narrative on things they do in their personal life,” Thompson explained.

“She's a dream and I adore her and I'm so happy that they make each other happy,” she concluded.

Andrews and Thompson will be on New Heights on Nov. 24.