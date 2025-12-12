Shannon Sharpe is the latest celebrity to comment on Sherrone Moore's viral incident.

Moore, who is the former Michigan Wolverines football coach, has been accused of having an “inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” the university stated. The University of Michigan found “credible evidence” claiming the accusation and fired Moore from his position as a result. Additionally, he was detained by police on Wednesday, December 10 as a suspect following an alleged assault.

Sharpe was sued by an OnlyFans model earlier this year for sexual assault and rape, which resulted in him being axed from ESPN. The NFL Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on Moore's situation as he brought up his previous transgressions.

“I think the thing is that all the situations that you've heard, you never think a situation like this can happen to you, even though you're doing what you've heard about,” Sharpe said on Night Cap Wednesday.

Sharpe shared that he has a similar experience being in this situation.

“‘Nah, this going to be different. She ain't like that. It ain't going to happen. It ain't gonna get out. Don't nobody know but her and I.' … And I can imagine six, seven months ago, I went through something very similar,” Sharpe continued. “So I can I know what that storm is like.”

He shared that a lot of people start putting their own opinion when the news hits the headlines about how they would handle the situation.

“That's why when people say, ‘This is what I would do.' You don't know what you do until you in it,” Sharpe explained. “Until you in that pressure cooker. Until you in the the eye of the storm. Everything that you worked your entire life for, you feel like it's crumbling right before your eyes. And the only people that's going to be there, it's going to be a select few. That's the hardest part.”

Sharpe even says people he's not fond of he wouldn't want them to be in the situation he was in.

“And then the other reports that came out that he was arrested and things that some things escalated,” Sharpe added. “Think about Samson and Delilah, David and Bathsheba. … I don't hate anybody, but there's a few people I really have a strong disliking for. I wouldn't wish what I went through on them.”

Sharpe said that the time was isolating and there was a lack of support from some people and that the whole situation was humiliating.

“Nobody else was there. All the phone calls, the people used to call and ‘Hey, how you doing? What's up?' Stopped. …” Sharpe said. “Besides that, yeah, it was embarrassing, but I think that was the toughest part is that people that you thought would always be in your corner, all of a sudden they weren't there.”

Sharpe is still a mainstay in sports and media despite losing his job at ESPN. He remains a co-host on Nightcap with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and is the sole host for his podcast, Club Shay Shay. The three-time Super Bowl champion was accused of rape and sexually assaulting the former OnlyFans model at the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025. Sharpe denied the allegations, but in July, they settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed amount.