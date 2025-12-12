LiAngelo Ball is getting his feelings off his chest.

Gelo is opening up about his personal life as he kicked off the year making headlines for Nikki Mudarris whom he shares two children: a son named LaVelo Anthony Ball, born in July 2023, and a daughter named LaNiyah Nicole Ball, born in December 2024. He recently welcomed a daughter this month with ex-wife Rashida Nicole named Lilo Legacy Ball. The reality star claimed back in January that the former G League player left her for Rashida Nicole when their daughter LaNiyah was two months old.

In a recent episode of Ball in the Family, Gelo shared that he and Mudarris broke up because “couldn’t decide on the ‘…grown-up s**t,’” but now thinks it wasn't the right move. He shared that they couldn't figure out where to move to or what school their kids would go to. Now he is rethinking leaving the relationships.

“I don’t know. If I could re-do it, I would’ve whopped my own a** forreal, like I would’ve stayed there,” he said. He added that he was “tweaking” referencing his song dropped earlier in the year as he pursues his rap career after basketball.

“I don’t got no excuse for that sh*t or nothing but yeah if I could re-do it, I wouldn’t do that sh*t,” he added.

That's when he shared how he really feels about his estranged wife whom he married back in March but later separated on June 15, 2025.

“She drove me out [to the courthouse]. I was ’bout to cry in the whip…like n***a I felt disconnected type s**t…I’m telling her I don’t want to get married…I don’t want to do none of this s**t,” he said.

He added that how he feels about Rashida Nicole noting that he was annoyed with her once that got home: “To be honest, I don’t like her a**.”

It didn't talk too long for Rashida Nicole to respond to Gelo via her Instagram Story on Dec 10 calling her estranged husband a “clown” per Complex.

“None of it makes sense,” she continued. “He can never take accountability for nothing! No one forced a grown man to do anything! Just like I can't force him to be a dad #deadbeat.”

Rashida Nicole opened up about her daughter's birth, claiming that how she felt she was treated by Gelo sharing that she has not been around “for the last 5 months” impacted if he was going to be invited in the delivery room.

“I won't protect someone who never protected me,” she wrote on Instagram announcing her daughter's birth. “Someone who disrespected me, lied on me, pushed a one-sided narrative to avoid accountability, continue to inflict pain, and build broken homes. I haven't shared the worst of what I experienced out of respect for him as a father — respect I never received in return.”

“So no, I wasn't going to allow a 5-minute delivery pop-up for the internet because parenthood starts at pregnancy, and even the smallest effort mattered. But it never came.”