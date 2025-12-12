Michael Keaton is not happy about Pete Alonso signing with the Baltimore Orioles.

The Oscar-nominated actor posted a photo of from MLB.com about the news with the caption, “and of course i'm sure the Pirates never even took a look. Thought probably never crossed their (coma like) mind.”

Fans were in agreement with Keaton sharing their opinions in the comment section.

“Small market blues. MLB needs a salary cap badly. I love baseball, but it’s just not right that the Dodgers have a $550M payroll and the Bucs have like 37 dollars. Wait…*checks couch cushions*…38 dollars and 76 cents,” one fan jokingly wrote.

“I’m so sick of this ownership,” one fan wrote, urging the actor to do something about it. “I wish you would put together a group and buy them.”

“My favorite Pirates Instagram page,” one fan praised Keaton for keeping them unofficially up to date on Pirates news.

The first baseman and the Orioles have agreed to a five-year contract, the team announced Thursday, Dec. 11. ESPN's Jeff Passon reports that the deal is worth $155 million contract. According to MLB.com, Alonso has the highest AAV in Orioles history and the second-largest financial commitment made in the history of the Orioles following their 2016 contract with Chris Davis who signed a seven-year, $161 million deal.

“Christmas came early,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said on social media after the news broke.

Alonso previously played for the New York Mets where he hit .272 with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs this season. The five-time All Star will be introduced to the team on Friday, December 12.