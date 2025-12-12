Kylie Kelce has some thoughts on Travis Kelce's confession that he and Taylor Swift don't argue.

The mom of four is married to Travis's older brother, Jason Kelce, and during the last week's episode of their New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared how he and Swift don't argue.

“Well, it's only been two and a half years, and you're right,” Travis said. “I haven't gotten into an argument. Never once.”

Kylie pointed out on her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, that that is not necessarily what has happened in her almost eight-year marriage to the retired Philadelphia Eagles center.

“Notice how my husband was oddly quiet during this segment,” Kylie quipped. “He did ask a couple of clarifying questions. But for the most part, his ass knew that he could not say that after almost eight years married. We absolutely argue.”

She then clarified: “Now, do we argue often? Not really. But we've definitely argued, for sure.”

Kylie who has four daughters Jason, shared that their disagreements often stem from sometimes sleepless nights in having to parent their kids.

“Like, to be fair, I'm not a yelling arguer. So the arguments in our house, they're not a yelling situation,” she said. “I just think that if you're married, you live together, specifically if you have children, you're potentially having some sleepless nights. You might have varying degrees of patience with certain situations with your kids.”

However, Kylie is not very convinced of Travis nor George Clooney's answer who was a special guest on New Heights for this episode. Clooney married Amal Clooney in 2014.

“You're telling me you don't bicker or argue? Or maybe you do bicker, but you don't argue? I'm very confused about this,” she said, before adding, “To George Clooney's credit, I would not argue with Amal either. Absolutely not. I would be right behind her like, ‘Yeah. Get them, what she said. I'm with her.’ Whatever she says, we ride at dawn.”

Travis and Swift just got engaged back in August after two years of dating. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram, which showed photos from their garden proposal. They are reportedly set to get married on June 13, 2026.