A plan is reportedly in motion for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's upcoming wedding.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end proposed to Swift back in August after two years of dating. To aid in his romantic gesture, he transformed his Leawood, Kansas City backyard into a garden.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple captioned the joint post.

According to Page Six, Swift is taking inspiration from her proposal and incorporating it into her wedding. The Fate of Ophelia singer reportedly wants to plant red roses, hydrangeas, orchids and peonies “months in advance,” at her estate in Rhode Island.

“She wants the entire celebration to feel like a wave of flowers, with arrangements of white, purple, and pink orchids, plus blue, white, and pink hydrangeas, and peonies in pink, white, and red tones,” the source continued.

This idea has been a lifelong dream of hers, according to the outlet.

“Taylor dreams of being fully surrounded by flowers, with lush floral bushes everywhere, making her teenage dream of marrying in a sea of flowers come true,” they added.

Swift also wants to make sure her friends are in on the theme as she plans to “gift all invited girlfriends a bouquet of red eternity roses,” the source noted.

The Life of a Showgirl creator and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have been reportedly thinking of Italy as well for a wedding destination according to the source but now that plans to transform Swift's mansion have reportedly been revealed it looks like the couple is choosing to have their big day in Rhode Island.

The couple is prepared for the financial responsibility of the wedding and are planning to “spend $1.2 million on the landscaping alone, including gardeners, experts and added security to make sure the developments stay hidden leading up to the big da,” to make Swift's dream come true.

A date for the wedding has not been set but it's rumored that the couple will tie the knot sometime in the summer.