The influencer that Stefon Diggs is suing for defamation has responded with his own suit against the NFL star.

Diggs began this legal pursuit when Chris Blake Griffith accused the New England Patriots of “sexually assaulting” and “drugging” him. Additionally, the influencer and fashion designer claims that the NFL star was conspiring to have him killed in order to “suppress his gay/bisexual secrets from becoming exposed,” according to TMZ.

In Griffith's lawsuit for sexual battery, the influencer says that after he was given “candy” by Diggs, which the fashion designer says which he now believes to have been “drugs,” after he had a physical reaction to the candy, which included dilated pupils, “skin began to tingle to the touch,” and he “found it difficult to form words into complete sentences,” according to Complex.

While they were in the car to go to the NFL star's home, Griffith claims that Diggs exposed his penis and started masturbating in front of him. The influencer claims that Diggs wanted him to touch him which Griffith declined and made his way to the door of the wide receiver's home. That's where the influencer claims “Diggs gripped his shoulder, pulled him closer, and tried to kiss him in the mouth.” Griffith added that he declined the kiss but Diggs “put his tongue in Griffith’s ear and whisper to come to his room.”

After the alleged incidents in the home, Griffith shared in the complaint that he tried to leave and saw two women, Diggs' younger brother Darez Diggs, “confronted and threatened him not to talk about what happened.”

Griffith's attorney, Jake Lebowitz, said per TMZ, “Mr. Griffith is looking forward to showing the world in Court that regardless of the fairy tale fabricated by Mr. Diggs' high-priced New York Lawyers, he is the victim of Mr. Diggs' unwanted sexual advances and his brother's violent attacks.”

While Diggs admitted that the two did briefly meet in 2023 and, alongside other guests, ended up at his house, the claims Griffith is making are fictional, according to the NFL star. Diggs is suing for defamation and claims that “these are nonsense allegations to his tens of thousands of followers, but also tagged the NFL and Patriots social media accounts, as well as Uggs, with whom Stefon has a sponsorship deal.”