Simone Biles is keeping it real.

The 11-time Olympic medalist underwent breast augmentation surgery back in June and not only is she detailing the aftermath of her cosmetic surgery but what exactly she asked for. Biles was cognizant of the the fact that she has a small frame so that ultimately shaped on how big she would

“For reference, I am 4'8″, 105 lbs. I also have very broad shoulders. They're quite literally the biggest part of my body,” she said in a TikTok video posted on Thursday, Nov. 20.

The most decorated gymnast in history shared specifically what she requested for her surgery, which were 310cc high-profile, extra-filled silicone implants, which were placed under the muscle. The professional athlete explained that when the implants are placed under the muscle, it makes for a “natural look,” which ended up being her “best option” for this procedure.

However, after her surgery, she was confused on why they looked larger than expected at first.

“They were to my neck,” she said. “I did talk to my doctor and was like, take them out, they need to be smaller, because they looked like aliens at first. But now they're perfect.”

Now that she is in recovery and likes how they look, she admitted that she was not expecting as much pain as she's in.

“Y’'all lied. This s**t hurts so bad,” Biles said. “Your girl could not move by herself so I did take the full two weeks. I'm glad I did because my recovery was rough. Not in the aspect of I had complications, but more so, the very first day, Jonathan [Owens, her husband] had to physically lift me up out of bed and take me to the restroom.” She then explained that she thought her heal time was more difficult due to her muscular build.

This is the second time that Biles has opened up about having cosmetic surgery. The first time was in an interview with People earlier this month when she confirmed that she had the breast augmentation surgery and that she's also had lower blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), and an earlobe reconstruction.