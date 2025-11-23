Cardi B is preserving the memory of the birth of her baby boy with Stefon Diggs with a chain.

The Grammy-winning rapper turned the umbilical cord into a heart-shaped gold pendant. The “Up” rapper enlisted jewelry designer Juliane Marie Corona, owner of Mommy Made Encapsulations who documented the process online.

“Where her journey started…turned into a keepsake she’ll treasure forever,” Juliane wrote alongside the video of the process. “The umbilical cord is the very first connection between a mother and her baby—the lifeline that nourished, protected, and carried them through every moment of pregnancy.”

“Creating this keepsake is always such an honor, but doing it for Cardi and her sweet baby again means the world to us,” she added. “Turning something so meaningful into a piece that can be held, remembered, and cherished forever is one of the most special parts of what we do.”

Juliane also made a second video of the process.

“Round [two] with the queen herself,” Juliane wrote alongside the video of the process. “Thank you, Cardi, for trusting me again with your magical placenta magic. We back in the lab like it’s tradition at this point.”

Cardi shared the first photos of she and Diggs' baby on Instagram last week. This marks the first baby between the couple that went public with their relationship earlier this year. The rapper has three kids with her ex-husband Offset: daughter Kulture (7), son Wave (4), and daughter Blossom (13 months).

Diggs has two daughters: Charliee with model Aileen Lopera who was born in April 2025 and Nova who was born in 2016.