More than likely, Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey will be invited to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding, but he's still figuring out what his gift will be.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his new Dairy Queen campaign, Humphrey revealed that he doesn't know what he will get Kelce and Swift yet. It's hard to shop for anyone, let alone two celebrities of their calliber.

“Oh man, I don't know,” Humphrey said with a laugh. “That's a tough one… I can't really think of anything on the spot right now. I'll have to think of something for sure, though.”

Humphrey will likely figure it out once the time comes. He still has some time, as it does not appear Kelce and Swift have set a wedding date (yet).

He has been teammates with Kelce since he came to the NFL in 2021. Humphrey is a two-time All-Pro player (one First-team and one Second-team). He is also a three-time Pro Bowler.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got engaged before the 2025 Chiefs season

On Aug. 26, 2025, Kelce and Swift finally announced their engagement, and it felt like a long time coming. They had been together for a couple of years, and it was inevitable.

The news came right before the Chiefs' 2025 season began. Kelce has been a big part of the team's offense in 2025, catching 50 passes for 631 yards and four touchdowns through 10 games.

However, the Chiefs are 5-5 and in third place in the AFC West. They have lost back-to-back games against the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos in recent weeks.

They have a date with the Indianapolis Colts coming up, who are riding high at 8-2. Then, the Chiefs will play the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving on Nov. 27. If they hop to make the playoffs, the Chiefs may have to win the rest of their games.