Nancy Lieberman heard the shots Sophie Cunningham fired at Detroit, and she made sure to respond loud and clear. The Hall of Famer and former Detroit Shock star wasn’t about to let anyone take cheap digs at the city that helped grow the WNBA, per TMZ. Especially not from someone who just joined the Indiana Fever.

Cunningham, when asked earlier this week about the league’s expansion plans, didn’t sound too thrilled about Detroit, Cleveland, or even Philadelphia. “I don’t know how excited people are to be going to Detroit,” she said, while also pushing for other cities like Miami, Nashville, and Kansas City. She did admit the league shouldn’t expand too fast, but that didn’t soften the blow for longtime fans in cities with deep basketball roots.

Lieberman quickly defended her former city, calling Cunningham’s comments shortsighted. Speaking with TMZ Sports, she challenged Cunningham to talk to the legends who’ve built careers and communities in those places. “You might wanna talk to LeBron, you might wanna talk to Grant Hill, Julius Erving, Chuck, Allen Iverson,” Lieberman said. All of them, tied to cities Cunningham implied weren’t worthy of a WNBA franchise.

Lieberman didn’t just speak on history, she reminded everyone of the passion Detroit fans brought when she played and coached there. That loyalty matters. And with Detroit’s new WNBA team set to launch in 2029, Lieberman said she’d be open to helping once again, especially if it meant elevating women’s basketball.

Fandom can’t be faked

Cunningham’s wish list included trendier spots like Miami, but Lieberman stressed that real fandom isn’t based on weather or Instagram appeal. It’s about showing up year after year, through winning seasons and losing streaks. “If she were there, she would understand the fandom and the support and how loyal those cities are to their fanbase,” Lieberman said.

Cities like Detroit and Cleveland don’t need to prove their loyalty to basketball. They’ve lived it. They’ve filled arenas. They’ve supported champions. If the Fever's Cunningham ends up playing in Detroit one day, those fans will remember her words. And they’ll be ready.