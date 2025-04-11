Hailee Steinfeld is betting on her man to pull the next Super Bowl win. The actress is engaged to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and while she was on a press run for her newest film, Sinners, she was asked by an Associated Press reporter about why she believes the Bills are going to bring home the Lombardi trophy.

“Why are the Buffalo Bills gonna win the Super Bowl?” the reporter asked the actress. Steinfeld without hesitation offered a compliment to her fiancé: “Why do you think? Look who’s at the helm.”

While walking the carpet for her new thriller, "Sinners," Hailee Steinfeld — who is engaged to Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen — showed who she's rooting for in the next NFL season.

Last season, the Bills were close making it to the Super Bowl but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Steinfeld praising Allen is not a shocker as he has been adamant on doing the same for her. He thanked her during his NFL Honors MVP speech.

“You've been my rock; you are my best friend,” Allen said during his acceptance speech. “I would not be standing on this stage if it weren't for you.”

He also credited Steinfeld for helping him with his fresh look.

“Anytime I look good, it's because of Hailee. I promise you,” Allen said recently.

The actress responded by adding that she didn't have to do much.

“Luckily, he's into hair care and skin care, so he's got his whole little deal figured out, so that's an area I can't help [others] in… And then also trying to get him to wear SPF, you know what I'm saying?,” she said.

"Anytime i look good, it's because of Hailee. I promise you." — Josh Allen about Hailee Steinfeld choosing his outfits

The couple who has been dating since 2023, got engaged last year. Steinfeld interviewed Allen for her Beau Society newsletter about the day of the engagement.

“I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal,” Allen said. “It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then multiple times throughout the day, a song would come on, and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”

The couple are rumored to be getting married next month. According to the quarterback's teammate, Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, shared last month that Allen and Steinfeld would be tying the knot on May 31.

“Josh Allen is one of those guys and he sealed that deal. And soon to come. May 31. It’s happening,” Dawkins responded in a March 7 appearance on Good Morning Football when asked if he was going to attend any weddings soon.

While a wedding date has not been formally announced, the timeline of a May wedding does line up with what a source told Us Weekly about them not wanting to wait to be married.

“They don’t want a long engagement, and the wedding planning is already underway,” a source told Us Weekly. “Hailee is very excited about the planning process, and now that Josh is done with the season, she hopes they can have more time to make decisions together.”

“They only have a few timeframes they can have the wedding, so they are nailing down the logistics and are location scouting right now,” the source added. “It will be a very intimate but extravagant event.”