Kawhi Leonard might be quiet in front of cameras, but his actions in Kigali spoke volumes. The LA Clippers star recently co-headlined the 2025 Giants of Africa Festival with Nigerian pop sensation Ayra Starr, spending four meaningful days in Rwanda to uplift and empower African youth, Essence reports. Leonard went to make an impact.

Organized by former Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, the festival blended basketball, culture, and mentorship. Leonard’s trip included a private two-hour conversation with Rwandan President Paul Kagame to discuss the role of sports in unlocking opportunities for young people. The two later reconnected at a Giants of Africa camp, where Kagame addressed the players and publicly thanked Leonard for making the journey.

The Court That Tells a Story

Leonard’s biggest contribution came in the form of a vibrant new basketball court at St. Ignatius School. Personally designed by him, the court was unveiled as part of Giants of Africa’s “Built Within” initiative, which aims to build 100 courts across the continent. Every element had a purpose. The colors drew inspiration from Kawhi’s middle and high schools. Messages like “Play Hard, Have Fun,” “You Are Stronger Than You Think,” and “Be Great” were embedded across the surface. These aren't just words, but rather lessons Leonard learned growing up in Moreno Valley, California.

Kawhi Leonard also led a free clinic for 50 kids aged 12 to 17 on the very court he opened. It wasn’t just about drills. While they practiced shooting, ball handling, and defense, he made sure to emphasize mental toughness and personal growth. Every child left with a custom T-shirt featuring a hand holding a basketball, symbolizing effort meeting opportunity, plus a fresh pair of Leonard’s New Balance sneakers.

From the private conversations to the public inspiration, Kawhi didn’t just make a visit. He made an impact. The kids in Kigali didn’t just meet a superstar, they met someone who came to give.

