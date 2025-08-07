To kick off the 2025 NFL season, Bud Light just launched its latest campaign, “Parachute,” starring the Pro Football Hall of Famer himself, Adweek reports. In the commercial, Peyton Manning skydives into a packed stadium, making a midair audible when he thinks he spots a refreshing Bud Light below. What he lands on, though, is a bit less satisfying: a realistic billboard. The message? Fans (and legends) will do just about anything for that clean, crisp sip of Bud Light.

The spot (available in 15- and 30-second formats) marks Manning’s sixth collaboration with the brand. And according to Bud Light’s senior vice president of marketing Todd Allen, the longtime quarterback continues to embody everything the brand stands for. “Peyton is a genuine fan of Bud Light and perfectly matches our energy and sense of humor,” Allen said.

But this isn’t just about laughs. It’s a full-blown celebration of NFL fandom.

NFL cans, skydives, and couch-side cheers

Bud Light is bringing back its limited-edition NFL team cans featuring 27 teams across the league. They don’t just rep your squad, they also come with QR codes unlocking exclusive online content, at-home tailgate experiences, and chances to win prizes all season long.

“For almost 30 years, we’ve been the Official Beer Sponsor of the NFL. This campaign is about honoring the passion of fans who go all-in, whether that’s skydiving into a stadium or cracking one open on the couch,” Allen said.

The campaign follows Bud Light’s Super Bowl 59 ad “Big Men on the Cul-de-Sac,” which brought together Peyton Manning, Post Malone, and Shane Gillis to hype up a dead backyard party. This new effort takes that same energy into NFL Sundays.

“Whether you’re going ‘jumping-out-of-a-plane’ big or just enjoying a beer at home, Bud Light helps celebrate the love we all have for the game,” Manning said.