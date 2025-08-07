Offset is not holding back with a claim about his exes.

The Migos rapper was a guest on Joe Budden's eponymous podcast when the host asked what would be worse for your ex to “date up” or to “date below” you. Offset responded by saying he's had neither happen to him, so he's unsure how that feels.

His answer was seemingly a dig at his most recent ex, Cardi B. The two got married in 2017 and have three children together: Kulture, 7, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 10 months. The “Up” rapper is currently dating Stefon Diggs, whom have been speculating romance rumors since last fall. Fans believed that there was some trouble in paradise when Cardi deleted her Instagram official post with the New England Patriots wide receiver. However, both she and Diggs responded to rumors about their relationship.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs clear up breakup rumors

After rumors swirled that Cardi and Diggs pumped the breaks on their relationship, the athlete shared a workout video on YouTube, which showed the couple hitting the gym together.

Cardi B working out with Stefon Diggs in Stefon’s new YouTube video uploaded today. 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/FCIeUcwnEC — Devo🕴️ (@devometric) July 8, 2025

Cardi got on X and shared what she felt with fans poking around her relationship.

“Shut the f*** up,” she posted, followed by sharing what she thinks her haters should do instead: “Go to dinner, go shopping, go to the park …Get off the internet…ENOUGH!!

Cardi had one last message for online trolls, writing, “Enjoy these looks and day …..and ignore the bored ….Love yall.”

Prior to the breakup rumors, the Grammy-winner got candid about her previous relationships.

“I don't think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was,” she told her fans on X last month. “Drained, drained, drained. Couldn't eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind.”

While dating is a new for the rapper she is making the best of her time with Diggs.

“Dating is new to me,” and “it took a long time for me to open up to somebody,” she said.

“I went through a lot of f—ing trauma,” the rapper said. “And I had to learn myself. Before I even got with somebody, I had to learn myself. I had to come at peace with myself, and I had to shed a lot of f—ing tears so I could finally be like, ‘Yeah, I'm feeling good.’ And I'm sharing that.”