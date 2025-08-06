LiAngelo Ball didn’t hold back. On the BagFuel podcast, he laid it out plainly: his time in the G League wasn't just underwhelming, it was unsustainable, Complex reports. “I was in the G-League, that's 3K a month as a grown man… that don’t help nothing,” LiAngelo said, recalling his short-lived run with brutal honesty.

While his brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo, carved out lanes in the NBA spotlight, LiAngelo kept fighting for a roster spot, bouncing between the G League and international courts. But that $3,000 check quickly showed him just how steep the climb was. For a player already used to the visibility and branding power of the Ball name, that kind of paycheck felt more like an insult than a reward.

What changed his trajectory? Music. “When I got paid from music it wasn't a hard decision,” LiAngelo explained. “I wasn’t contemplating like, ‘Damn I gotta hoop.’”

From Bounce Passes to Bars

That pivot wasn’t some side hustle. It was a full commitment. His breakout track “Tweaker” caught fire online, proving that his talents could stretch beyond the hardwood. Labels noticed. Soon after, he signed a reported $13 million deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group, according to Shams Charania. That included $8 million guaranteed, a seismic leap from his G League days.

And the accolades followed. LiAngelo snagged a spot on the coveted 2025 XXL Freshman list, joining a class of rising stars that sent the message: this wasn’t a fluke.

Still, not every move hit its mark. His debut album, released last month, didn’t chart on the Billboard 200 despite the viral momentum of his first single. It’s a reminder that music, like sports, comes with its own highs and lows.

Yet, for a middle Ball brother who spent years trying to measure up to NBA dreams, this next chapter has offered something different. No more waiting for a call-up. No more bouncing between teams. Just the mic, the message, and the money to match.

