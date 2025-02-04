Harrison Ford is usually not shy about not being a fan of franchises he has starred in, such as Star Wars and Indiana Jones. However, the Captain America: Brave New World star may have turned a new leaf.

Talking to Jake's Takes, Ford was asked about the “category” of questions such as “Who would win a fight between Hulk and Red Hulk?” He likened it to the famous “Who shot first?” Star Wars question.

“It falls into the ‘Who shot first?’ category,” Ford quipped. “So the answer is Greedo.”

The “Who shot first?” Star Wars question is about Greedo and Han Solo's encounter in A New Hope. When they are in the Cantina, they have a shootout. Fans have been speculating over who really shot first for years despite Solo seemingly walking out the winner.

It is nice to see Ford having fun on his current press tour. He is promoting Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World, which he stars in opposite Anthony Mackie.

Who does Harrison Ford play in Star Wars?

Star Wars gave Ford his first signature role. He played Han Solo in the original trilogy. Years later, he would return in the sequel trilogy starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Adam Driver.

After Solo is killed by Kylo Ren (Driver), his son, in The Force Awakens, he returned in Rise of Skywalker as a Force ghost. That marked his final appearance in the series.

Starring in Star Wars, Ford would go on to lead the Indiana Jones franchise. He has starred in five installments of the franchise. His other notable movies include Blade Runner, Air Force One, and 42.

What is Captain America: Brave New World?

Captain America: Brave New World is the fourth installment in the character's MCU series. Chris Evans previously led the first three installments. Now, Mackie gets his first proper adventure with the shield.

In the movie, Ford plays Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, replacing the late William Hurt. Previously, Hurt played the character in several MCU movies dating back to The Incredible Hulk in 2008.

This version of Ross is going to transform into the Red Hulk in Brave New World. Ross has just been elected president of the United States in Brave New World, and Sam Wilson (Mackie) is in conflict with him.

Julius Onah directed it. He previously directed The Cloverfield Paradox and Luce before helming the MCU project. He also co-wrote the script alongside Peter Glanz, Rob Edwards, Malcolm Spellman, and Dalan Musson.

Brave New World is the penultimate installment in the MCU's Phase Five. It is the first MCU movie to hit the big screen since Deadpool & Wolverine in July 2024. After it releases, Thunderbolts* will come out on May 2, 2025.

Then, the MCU moves into Phase Six, beginning with The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25, 2025. There will not be another MCU movie released for almost another year.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on May 1, 2026. The fourth Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie will follow on July 24, 2026, before another lengthy break. Avengers: Secret Wars will later be released on May 7, 2027.