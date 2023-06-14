Harrison Ford is a treasure, and not just because he's always searching for it in the Indiana Jones movies. One of his most charming features is his lack of care about the lore of the characters he plays. Sure, it's likely a bit at this point, but the latest occurrence came when he was asked about the alter-ego of his character in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World — his MCU debut.

While being interviewed by ComicBook.com at the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny junket, Ford was asked about a recent behind-the-scenes photo shared from the set of the forthcoming Captain America sequel where his character seemed to have ripped pants. That seemed to suggest to fans that Ford's Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross would turn into the Red Hulk, but don't ask Ford to confirm that rumor.

“What is a Red Hulk?” Ford bluntly asked with a genuine look of concern on his face.

As the interviewer playfully explains that the Red Hulk is Ross' alter-ego and that he will “Hulk out,” Ford gives a shocked “Really?” before looking over to his Indiana Jones co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and asking if she knew about this.

It's clear that at this point, Ford is playing up to the bit. After all, this is the same actor that said he had “no f**king idea what a Force ghost is,” but it's still hilarious to see the 80-year-old actor get asked about the lore of these franchises.

Harrison Ford is currently promoting Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — his fifth and final time donning the fedora and whip. He'll also appear in Captain America: Brave New World as “Thunderbolt” Ross. He's taking over the role from William Hurt, who played the role from 2008's The Incredible Hulk until his tragic death in 2022.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30.