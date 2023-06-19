Harrison Ford is an actor synonymous with the iconic roles of Indiana Jones and Han Solo. While he's done his fair share of non-franchise films, the actor has dished why he has stuck around in the franchise game for so long.

Speaking with The Times, Ford said, “It's good to bring a positive expression of humanity,” when the topic of him starring in mainstream films came up.

He continued, “That's why I want people to go to the cinemas, you sit in the dark with people you've never met and feel a common humanity.”

Throughout his career, Ford has played a wide range of roles. Outside of Star Wars and Indiana Jones, he had roles in the likes of Apocalypse Now, The Fugitive, Air Force One, and 42. He has done some other franchise films like Ridley Scott's Blade Runner (and Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049). After Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Ford's last ride as the titular character), he will make his debut in another iconic franchise — the MCU. He takes over the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from the late William Hurt in Captain America: Brave New World (we'll see if he becomes Red Hulk). He'll also appear in Thunderbolts whenever that comes out (production pending the WGA writers' strike).

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is Harrison Ford's last adventure as the titular character after playing him for over 40 years. In Dial of Destiny, Indy squares off with Nazis once again as one from his past, Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), has resurfaced a quarter-century after they last faced off. Voller is attempting t assemble the Antikythera and correct mistakes of the past. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, John Rhys-Davies, and Antonio Banderas also star in the film.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30.