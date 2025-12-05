South Fulton County police were called to the residence of Iman Shumpert regarding him being accused of “dragging” a woman in his home.
According to the report per Page Six, a call was made to Shumpert's Georgia home on Nov. 26 about a “fight or domestic dispute.” The woman at his home is named Joanna Donnejour.
In a report per TMZ, Shumpert asked Donnejour to leave his home several times and the former NBA player was seen putting a suitcase outside his home. Shumpert allegedly “hit” Donnejour and tried to get her out of the room by “dragging her by her wrist and foot toward the stairs.”
The argument began allegedly when Donnejour saw Shumpert communicating with another woman. It's unclear how long the former NBA star and Donnejour have been involved.
In body cam footage obtained by TMZ, Donnejour tells Shumpert “see you in court — and on Instagram in the morning.” An Instagram blog called Its_on_site first reported on the story on Nov. 26.
Shumpert spoke to TMZ about the incident from his perspective, alleging that he saw Donnejour damage items in his residence.
Police shared that there were “no visible injuries” on Donnejour per Page Six.
It's unclear at this time where the investigation stands.