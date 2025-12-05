South Fulton County police were called to the residence of Iman Shumpert regarding him being accused of “dragging” a woman in his home.

According to the report per Page Six, a call was made to Shumpert's Georgia home on Nov. 26 about a “fight or domestic dispute.” The woman at his home is named Joanna Donnejour.

In a report per TMZ, Shumpert asked Donnejour to leave his home several times and the former NBA player was seen putting a suitcase outside his home. Shumpert allegedly “hit” Donnejour and tried to get her out of the room by “dragging her by her wrist and foot toward the stairs.”

The argument began allegedly when Donnejour saw Shumpert communicating with another woman. It's unclear how long the former NBA star and Donnejour have been involved.

In body cam footage obtained by TMZ, Donnejour tells Shumpert “see you in court — and on Instagram in the morning.” An Instagram blog called Its_on_site first reported on the story on Nov. 26.

Shumpert spoke to TMZ about the incident from his perspective, alleging that he saw Donnejour damage items in his residence.

“Last week, I had friends over and a visitor at my residence was politely asked to leave several times after I witnessed her damaging personal property,” the former Brooklyn Nets star said adding that it escalated to law enforcement being called to the house. “The police were called, invited inside and they spoke with multiple people who saw what happened. After assessing the situation, the police instructed her to leave repeatedly. She refused to vacate the property after being asked to leave multiple times and only after the officers escorted her outside did she eventually depart.” Police shared that there were “no visible injuries” on Donnejour per Page Six.