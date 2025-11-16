The Detroit Lions are in for a treat coming the holiday season as Jack White has been announced as the Thanksgiving game headliner.

The 12-time Grammy-winning artist and Detroit native will be performing during the Thanksgiving halftime show as the Lions will face the Green Bay Packers. This announcement is on the heels of White's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 8 as a member of The White Stripes.

Detroit rocker and 12X GRAMMY Award winner Jack White will headline our Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by @Verizon! pic.twitter.com/gqb0tAlh6c — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gospel singer and Detroit native CeCe Winans will perform the national anthem. Winans is a 15-time Grammy winner, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was inducted into the Gospel Hall of Fame.

This follows the announcement that Eminem and the president of Shady Records, Paul Rosenberg, will serve as executive producers of the show along with Jesse Collins Entertainment.

“It’s an honor for us to team up with the Lions and be a part of the greatest tradition in Detroit sports,” Rosenberg said in a statement earlier this month per The Hollywood Reporter. “We look forward to putting together unforgettable shows featuring world-class artists for the fans at Ford Field and the tens of millions watching around the country.”

The Lions and Packers aren't the only Thanksgiving game that you and your family can watch together. The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing the Dallas Cowboys, and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Baltimore Ravens.

1 p.m. ET: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (FOX)

4:30 p.m. ET: Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys (CBS)

8:20 p.m. ET: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

The Lions will take on the Packers at 1 pm EST on Nov. 27.