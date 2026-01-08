Trae Young’s stunning mid-game exit from Atlanta sparked instant reactions across the NBA, but few moments felt as raw as what played out courtside on Wednesday night. As the Hawks cruised past the Pelicans 117-100, word spread inside State Farm Arena that the franchise had moved on from its longtime star. Among those processing the news in real time sat Boosie Badazz, a familiar face at Hawks games who has long worn his fandom loudly.

Atlanta dealt Trae Young to the Washington Wizards in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, closing the book on Young’s seven-plus seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. The timing made it stranger. Young stood on the sideline in street clothes, sidelined by injury, when the trade became official.

Boosie captured the disbelief many fans felt, per TMZ. In a social media video filmed from his seat, the Louisiana rapper tried to wrap his head around what he was seeing. “They just traded Trae, man?” he said, noting how surreal it felt watching Young still near the bench as his future shifted in real time.

Lil Boosie at the Hawks game when they traded Trae Young pic.twitter.com/KuKI8TPDr8 — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) January 8, 2026 Expand Tweet

A courtside moment that summed up an era ending

Article Continues Below

Young had already missed six straight games and played only 10 times this season, but the scene still landed hard. He left the bench area late in the fourth quarter before returning briefly to slap hands with fans, a quiet goodbye that carried more weight than any press release.

The reaction hit differently because of the bond between Boosie and Young. Their friendship stretches back years, highlighted by a 2022 moment when Boosie said arena security warned him about taunting opponents, until Young publicly thanked him for the energy and support. That connection made Boosie’s reaction feel less like content and more like a fan watching his guy walk out the door.

Young departs Atlanta as the franchise’s all-time leader in assists and three-pointers, with a looming $49 million player option that gives him flexibility heading into next season. For the Hawks, the deal signaled a clean reset, less about the return and more about clearing a path forward. Whether that future centers on Jalen Johnson or another star remains to be seen.

For Boosie and Hawks fans alike, the moment captured the shock of change, one phone video at a time.