One of the most notable celebrity fans of the New England Patriots is Matt Damon, who once witnessed former quarterback Tom Brady have an intense moment with his nine-year-old nephew.

While appearing on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights, Damon recalled the best encounter he had with Brady before a game against the Miami Dolphins with his nephew.

“I took my nephew to a game once down in Miami, he was nine at the time,” Damon recalled. “We're down on the field, everybody's warming up, and he's like, ‘Am I gonna get to meet Tom?' And I'm like, ‘Probably not now. Maybe after the game. Look, he's about to go to work— he's working right now.”

Imagine being 9 years old and getting a personal pump up speech from @TomBrady 🤯@kfc pic.twitter.com/DRF4slfhiJ — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 8, 2026

However, Brady still made time for Damon's young nephew. He ran over to them and got right in his nephew's face, pumping him up.

“Sure enough, Tom comes running over, he's like already sweating, he's just warmed up. My nephew's sitting at the end of the bench, and Tom runs up to him, gets in his face, and he's like, ‘You gonna root for me today, Troy?' F*****g Troy is looking up at him, and he just can't talk,” said Damon. “He just nods.

“[Tom] gets in his face like they're both nine years old and goes, ‘We're gonna kill these guys!‘ He couldn't have meant it more, either. It was unbelievable, and then he runs off to the locker room. I was like, That was the greatest thing I've ever seen. But it was like two nine-year-olds talking to each other,” Damon concluded.

It sounds like this happened when Brady was still playing with the Patriots. During Brady's time with the Patriots, he went 23-12 against the Dolphins. He also beat them in 2021, the lone time he played them with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady threw 72 touchdowns against the Dolphins throughout his career.