Caleb Downs made his next move official this week, announcing on the Downs 2 Business podcast that he will enter the 2026 NFL Draft. The conversation carried weight on its own, especially with his brother, Josh Downs, sitting across from him as a co-host and fellow pro. Caleb framed the decision as a win either way, choosing between another year with teammates or chasing the dream he has carried since childhood.

Projected as a top 10 pick and widely viewed as one of the first defensive players likely to hear his name called in April, Caleb’s declaration did not shock anyone following his rise at Ohio State Buckeyes. His résumé already includes a national championship and the Jim Thorpe Award, milestones that often signal the jump to Sundays.

Still, the draft talk did not end up as the most memorable moment from the episode.

A Full Circle Moment on the Podcast

The surprise arrived when guest Taylor Rooks shared a personal story that instantly shifted the tone, per AwfulAnnouncing. Long before studio lights and podcast microphones, Rooks once served as the Downs brothers’ babysitter while growing up in Georgia.

What was it like babysitting Josh and Caleb Downs? 😂@TaylorRooks shares her experience helping take care of them when they were kids. 👀 pic.twitter.com/qZOA1b5G76 — Downs 2 Business (@downs2business) January 7, 2026

Rooks, now a prominent face on Amazon Prime Video’s NBA coverage, reflected on the brothers with warmth and humor. She remembered Caleb as affectionate and calm, a kid who always wanted to be held. Josh, older and already expressive, carried a different kind of spark, full of energy and personality that stood out even then. The contrast felt fitting, especially given how both carved distinct paths to football success.

Geography helped make the connection possible. Rooks and the Downs family lived less than half an hour apart in the Atlanta area during their high school years. Even so, the coincidence feels almost cinematic. Two brothers grew into NFL standouts, while their former babysitter built a career as one of sports media’s most recognizable hosts.

The moment added unexpected depth to Caleb’s draft announcement. It reminded listeners that behind every big decision sits a long trail of relationships, memories, and unlikely intersections that shape the journey.