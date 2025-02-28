Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce argued over the name of their podcast, New Heights, according to their producer Brandon Borders. The Kelce brothers affectionately call Borders “intern Brandon” and he recalled the time when the athletes were discussing the name of their show.

“You were fighting about the title of the show,” he remembered in a bonus episode of New Heights via Wondery+ on Thursday (Feb. 27). “I don’t remember what the options were, but Jason, you were really conflicted between two or three. You really were like, ‘I don’t know about New Heights.’ And I remember Travis going, ‘That’s the name you f—–g pitched!'”

Jason cosigned Intern Brandon's account of the story behind the decision to name

the podcast New Heights.

“This is the way all my decisions are made. … I go back and forth and really meticulously try to think something through. And Travis is like, ‘Just do this,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, that makes a lot of sense.'”

Travis and Jason grew up in Cleveland Heights, OH and referenced the name of their childhood city with their podcast name. The brothers began their podcast in September 2022 when Jason was still playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. He retired from NFL after 13 seasons in 2024.

Jason spoke about how the podcast has strengthen their bond as brothers. The former Eagles center sat down with Green Light with Chris Long last year about his relationship with Travis.

“Before this, we would go months on our own deal without talking,” Jason said. “We would text, you would send a funny video or something like that. But truly sit down and talk with him? It would be a long time. Doing this once a week, we’re gonna sit down and talk, and we’re gonna have very meaningful conversations, fun conversations and really know where each of us are at in their lives. That’s the most fun part about it.”

The show is now taking a brief hiatus but promises to return with more exciting guests. New Heights airs weekly and has had Caitlin Clark, LeBron James, Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell, and more stop by.

Travis Kelce on retirement

Travis has been making headlines after the devastating loss of the Chiefs in Super Bowl 50 to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs loss 22-40 and ended their chance to make NFL history in winning the Super Bowl three times in a row.

Since the loss, fans have been eager to find out if he would be returning next season.

“It's just a tough reality. And, you know, I think I'm going to take some time to figure it out,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast earlier this month. “And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, that it's going to be something that it's a wholehearted decision and I'm not half-a–ing it. And I'm fully here for them.

He continued: “I think I could play. It's just whether or not I'm motivated or it's the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility.”

However, during ESPN's Pat McAfee's show, he shared that Kelce is here to stay.

“My dog!!! I’m coming back for sure. Going to try and get into the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop,” McAfee read a text message from Kelce during his show. “Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle!!!!”