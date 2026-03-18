New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor is now a fiancé.

The veteran quarterback popped the question to his girlfriend, Bianka Charity-Parker, as they shared the news on social media on Tuesday.

The couple posted a joint Instagram post of their engagement, which happened in Italy, with the caption, “You are my everything,” it read, adding a blue heart emoji and infinity symbol.

Fans in the comment section congratulated the couple with one writing, “That’s Tuff!” and fire emojis.

Another fan comment read, “Love is in the Air! Congratulations my Loves! SonShine and Beautiful you both look amazing!”

“The drop, so beautiful and blessed couple. Love you all so much, Congratulations to forever,” a fan reacted.

Charity-Parker wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside the post, “Forever isn’t long enough.”

Article Continues Below

Taylor is currently a free agent and played the last two seasons with the Jets. He appeared in eight games over those seasons. Prior to the Jets, Taylor played for the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and New York Giants.

While Taylor's next season placement is not yet solidified, he spoke to Brian Costello of the New York Post on Super Bowl Radio Row about what his experience having been in this position prior.

“I've been around long enough to know that conversations in January are different than conversations in March,” he said.

“I was able to go out and take advantage of the opportunity,” Taylor added. “I become a free agent in March, I don't know what the next chapter is. Whether it's with the Jets or somebody else, I'm confident in my ability to go out and contribute at a high level, whether it's through playing or being a mentor.”

While the season did not go as planned with the Jets suffering back-to-back losing seasons he has faith in Jets head coach Aaron Glenn.

“I believe in everything he's doing,” Taylor said. “He's the right person to shift the culture the right way. Right now it's a learning curve, I think the guys responded well throughout the locker room, and I think we have the right guys in place to get things changed.”