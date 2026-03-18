Sometimes, you have to do everything in your power to stop a player from scoring. During the Oklahoma City Thunder's game against the Orlando Magic, guard Alex Caruso lost his shoe while playing. However, the play was still ongoing, leaving no time for the guard to put his shoe back on.

With the game still going, Caruso used everything to his advantage… even his shoe. As Magic forward Tristan da Silva was going up for a layup, the Thunder guard went up and went for the block with his shoe.

Alex Caruso with an interesting method of defense pic.twitter.com/ru2Yj3GLne — The Magic Way (@MagicFilmRoom) March 17, 2026 Expand Tweet

While it was a funny sight to see, it was also an illegal maneuver according to the NBA rules. Caruso was given a technical foul for his actions. Additionally, the Thunder guard was also called for goaltending, meaning that da Silva's shot attempt counted as a basket.

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The Thunder won against the Magic 113-108 in a tight contest. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder again with 40 huge points on 14-for-27 shooting from the field, 28 of which came in the second half. Caruso finished with just two points, but he also finished with eight rebounds and two steals. Caruso was a +19 in his 23 minutes off the bench.

After the game, Caruso admitted that had he known that the basket would count, he would not have used his shoe.

“I've never been in that situation before,” Caruso told The Oklahoman after the game. “And, I don't know, it came to me. I just thought I was gonna block it, and I honestly don't know what I thought the call would be. I didn't know it was going to be a goaltending and a tech. If I would've known that, I probably wouldn't have done it because it's three points. It's an automatic bucket, and he didn't even put the ball above the rim.”

With the victory, the Thunder have secured a postseason berth. They play the Brooklyn Nets tomorrow.