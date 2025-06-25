This Father's Day, J.J. Watt's gift came early.

The former Houston Texans defensive end and his wife Kealia Watt, welcomed their second child together on June 14. The couple, who got married in 2020, shared the good news on their social media accounts on Tuesday (June 24).

“Overcome with joy and gratitude,” the couple wrote on Instagram along with four photos of their baby boy.

The pair shared the name of their newborn: Niko Benjamin Watt.

Niko will be in good company with his older brother Koa James Watt, who will be three in October.

J.J. and Kealia shared that they were expecting their second child back in February.

“Can’t wait to welcome new love into our lives,” JJ and Kealia captioned the joint post on Instagram.

J.J. Watt on Family and Football

J.J. is the oldest Watt brother following his two younger siblings T.J. and Derek who have also made names for themselves in the NFL. J.J. played for the Texans a majority of his career, from 2011-2020. His last season in the NFL was with the Arizona Cardinals from 2021 to 2022 where he retired that year. During his 12 season career, J.J. racked up several accolades including being a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, a five-time First-Team All-Pro and was selected for the Pro Bowl fives times. He was even honored with the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2017 for his impact on his community.

As for the other two Watt brothers, Derek was drafted to the San Diego Chargers (now Los Angeles Chargers) in 2016 and where he played four seasons (2016 to 2019) before being drafted to the Pittsburgh Steelers where he finished his career. Derek scored three touchdowns in his career and was known as a great special teams player. He retired from the NFL in 2024.

“It is with great honor and gratitude that I officially announce my retirement and the end to my career… A career that ended up being about so much more than just the game that I love. The 7 years with 2 great organizations, 110 career games, and lifelong friendships and memories that I've been fortunate enough to make have been nothing short of amazing,” the former Steelers fullback wrote in a statement posted to X.

T.J. Watt is the youngest and the only Watt brother that is in the NFL today. T.J. was the first round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. T.J, like his brothers is also talented on the field and was the 2021 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year, a seven-time Pro Bowler, and a five-time First-Team All-Pro selection.

As for Derek and T.J.'s personal lives, Derek is married Gabriella Watt in 2018. The couple has three children: two sons, Logan James and Brayden George (born in 2019 and 2020) and a daughter named Isabella Grace who was born in April.

As for T.J. is married to Dani Watt in 2022 and they have a daughter named Blakely Marie Watt who was born in March.