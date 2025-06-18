Jordon Hudson turned a heartfelt Instagram tribute into a headline moment this week. While celebrating her friend Melissa Sapini, the outgoing Miss Massachusetts 2024, Hudson added a sharp line that many believe was aimed directly at her boyfriend Bill Belichick‘s former partner, Linda Holliday, per TMZ.

Sapini had just handed over her crown, and Hudson took the opportunity to reflect on their friendship and resilience in the pageant world. Toward the end of her long caption, Hudson wrote, “I know you will keep shining, metamorphosing and taking up space; even when others threaten you and insist that you don’t belong, e.g. the ‘Nantucket Socialites.’” That final phrase, in quotes, was far from casual.

The post appears to reference a reported confrontation from late 2023 at a Christmas party in Nantucket. According to an incident report filed by a Dreamland employee, Holliday took serious issue with Hudson and Sapini attending the event, which featured Holliday’s twin daughters, Ashley and Kat Hess, as DJs.

Holliday reportedly said Hudson's presence was “inappropriate” and pulled Sapini aside with a warning. She allegedly told Sapini that if she valued her title, she should reconsider her circle. The report noted that Holliday claimed to have powerful friends in the pageant world. Sapini stayed silent but was seen crying and wiping her eyes repeatedly during the tense moment.

The employee who documented the incident said Holliday later explained her behavior, saying that if it didn’t involve her daughters, it might not have bothered her as much. No police or security were called to intervene that night, according to Dreamland’s statement to TMZ.

Old Flames, New Tension

Belichick, 73, split with Holliday, 61, in September 2023 after sixteen years together. He met Hudson, 24, in 2021 on a flight from Boston to Florida. Since then, Hudson has mostly stayed out of the spotlight. But this week’s post suggests that behind her composed exterior, she hasn’t forgotten who tried to shut the door on her.

Jordon Hudson's message was packaged in warmth and encouragement for her friend, but that single phrase—Nantucket Socialites—may have reignited a fire that was still quietly smoldering.