Earlier this week, during the Dec. 29, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE's Nikki Bella found herself in a triple-threat Women's World Championship match against Raquel Rodriguez and Stephanie Vaquer.

Despite falling short and failing to come out victorious in the match, Bella made sure to pay tribute to her ex-fiancé, John Cena. Midway through the match, Bella locked Rodriguez in an STF, a submission move often associated with her former fiancé. Soon enough, fans in the arena began chanting, “Thank You, Cena!” to which Bella snapped back and responded with, “No, thank me!”

Afterward, on social media, Bella fired back at a clip going viral for the “Thank You Cena” chants. “You all should be THANKING ME!!” she responded.

Following the match, the Bella Twins’ social media account responded to a clip of the STF and revealed their own version and name of the move. “You all kept wanting a tribute from me geeezz so here ya all go… but… that’s the Fearless Lock [nail polish and kiss mark emojis].”

Vaquer retained her title in the triple threat match on Raw. The finish of the match saw Vaquer pin Bella after she was chokeslammed by Rodriguez. This was Vaquer's fourth title defense since her championship victory at Wrestlepalooza on Sep. 20, 2025.

Cena and Bella share a vivid history as the two former couple were once engaged after Cena proposed to her at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. However, their relationship fell apart over the next year, and their engagement was soon called off.

WWE veteran Natalya ‘proud' of Nikki Bella's work

Article Continues Below

Shortly after Bella's title match on RAW, former Women's Champion and WWE veteran Natalya reacted to it and claimed how “proud” she was of Bella.

“Loved watching you shine tonight [Nikki and Brie.] I’m really proud of you.”

The Hall of Famer responded to it while expressing her delight. “No one realizes that the Nattie pep talks before matches are the absolute best and bring me such comfort!! So happy I had her tonight!!!” she responded.

Bella had retired from in-ring action in 2020, before returning to a much more active role earlier this year at the 2025 Royal Rumble.