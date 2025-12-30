There is a chance that WWE Superstar Piper Niven has wrestled in her last match, as she has suffered a scary neck injury that could permanently put her on the shelf.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live (via Wrestling News) revealed that there is a chance that Niven's injury is a “career ender.” Nothing is set in stone, but there's a chance she may not return to in-ring action, if he is to be believed.

“It is her neck, and it's the same deal, you know, it was wear and tear, and took a bump, and that was it,” Alvarez elaborated on the injury.

On Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, Niven reacted to William Regal's recent comments about his neck problems that were made in the wake of Kylie Fletcher's recent scary spot with Jon Moxley.

“The line between ‘But I feel fine!' and ‘I just want to feel ok again is horrifically thin and you have zero idea how close you are teetering on the edge of it,'” Niven wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Please take heed my darlings.”

What was WWE's Piper Niven doing before her neck injury?

Since 2023, Niven has been aligned with Chelsea Green, the reigning Women's United States Champion and one-half of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions with Ethan Page.

Niven took over for Sonya Deville following her injury in 2023. She served as the other half of the Women's Tag Team Champions along with Green. Their reign would last 126 days before losing them to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

Since then, Green has undergone a gimmick change since becoming the inaugural Women's United States Champion. Niven and Alba Fyre are the “Secret Hervice,” a play on the Secret Service.

Niven's injury was reported in September 2025, and she hasn't wrestled since. Her last match was against Charlotte Flair on the Aug. 22, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Niven defeated “The Queen” in the match, which took place in Dublin, Ireland. Even if she never wrestles again, beating Flair in your last match isn't a bad way to go out.