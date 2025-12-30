Dr. Umar Johnson has never shied away from controversy, and his latest commentary has once again put him at the center of a heated conversation. This time, the outspoken psychologist turned his attention to tennis legends Serena Williams and Venus Williams, questioning their decisions to marry outside their race.

In a recent video that quickly circulated online, Dr. Umar Johnson said it “hurts” him to see the sisters married to white men, specifically Serena’s husband Alexis Ohanian and Venus’ now husband Andrea Preti, BlackSportsOnline reports. Johnson framed his criticism around the history of racism the sisters faced while dominating a traditionally white sport, arguing their relationship choices carried deeper cultural weight.

Despite the sharp tone of his remarks, Johnson made it clear his comments did not come from a place of disrespect. He repeatedly praised Serena and Venus for their dominance, resilience, and impact, acknowledging the barriers they shattered on the world’s biggest tennis stages. He also said he understood why they made the choices they did, even if he personally disagreed with them.

Van Lathan cohost Rachel Lindsay push back against Dr. Umar Johnson's recent comments, defending Serena and Venus Williams from accusations of self-hate over their marriages to white men. pic.twitter.com/ldHv3l4uH3 — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@chatnigga101) December 30, 2025

Context Behind the Criticism and Venus’ Recent Wedding

The comments landed at a moment when Venus Williams had already drawn attention for a joyous reason. The 45 year old tennis star celebrated her marriage to Preti with a weeklong series of events in Palm Beach, Florida. Although the couple officially tied the knot in Italy earlier this year, they hosted another ceremony in the United States to mark the occasion with friends and family.

In an interview with Vogue, Venus and Preti shared details of six days filled with elegant dinners and celebrations, underscoring how personal and intentional the experience felt. The contrast between that happiness and Johnson’s critique fueled online debate, with fans split on whether his perspective added necessary cultural discussion or crossed an unnecessary line.

As with many of Johnson’s takes, the conversation has stretched beyond Serena and Venus themselves, reopening broader discussions about race, relationships, and personal choice.