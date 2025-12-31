Stefon Diggs is currently facing felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges for allegedly “slapping” and “choking” his chef amid a dispute about her salary.

According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, the chef, who has not been named, claims that when she approached the New England Patriots' wide receiver about the pay that he owed her and that's when it got physical. She claims that the incident happened on Dec. 2 when she was in her bedroom after they had “been having an ongoing text exchange over money owed to [her].”

She alleges that the NFL star “smacked her across the face” and “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck.” The chef added that she “did have trouble breathing and could've blacked out,” and alleged that she tried to get away from him, but “as she tried to pry [Diggs'] arm away, he tightened his grip.”

She claims that he then threw her on the bed and said, “Thought so,” as he left the room. The chef at first decided not to file a formal police report and did not speak to police until Dec. 16. However, on Dec. 23, she decided to file a police report.

Diggs has not spoken out about the alleged incident but his lawyer, David Meier, told Boston25 that the athlete “categorically denies the allegations.”

“﻿Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations. They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated — because they did not occur,“ Meier said in a statement per the publication ”The timing and motivation for making the allegations are crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction. Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law.”

The alleged incident follows Patriots 42-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday and them securing the top spot in the AFC East. The Patriots has since spoken out about the incident.

“The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

The NFL responded to the incident per the publication: “We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We have no further comment at this time.”

Diggs is scheduled to be arraigned on January 23, just two days before the AFC Championship game is scheduled to be played. According to Boston25, the arraignment might be moved to March as a judge has agreed to consider the request, which would occur after the Patriots' upcoming playoff run.

The next Patriots' game is at home against the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 pm ET, which will conclude their regular season.

This season, Digs has made 82 receptions, 970 yards, and four touchdowns. He is currently in the first year of his three-year contract $69 million contract.