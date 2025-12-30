On Tuesday, the New England Patriots got some troubling news regarding wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who has been charged with a felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery charge stemming from an incident on December 2, per Frank O'Laughlin of Boston 25. The news comes in the wake of the Patriots' road win over the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon, and shortly before they are set to kick off their playoff run after recently securing the top spot in the AFC East.

The Patriots have since put out a statement responding to the charges.

“The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon,” said the organization, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

“We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time,” added the team.

As of now, Diggs is scheduled to be arraigned on January 23, but Boston 25 reported that the judge has agreed to consider a request to move that date to March, which would be after the Patriots' upcoming playoff run.

The Patriots are scheduled to close out their regular season on Sunday afternoon at home against the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 pm ET from Foxborough.