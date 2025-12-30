While it was stated that he was going to be out “indefinitely” with a shoulder injury, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio provided an update on his impending return.

It may come sooner than anyone expected. Dave Meltzer reports that Mysterio learned he “does not need surgery,” meaning he may only miss “three to four weeks” of action.

This also gives him a chance to be back in the ring by the time the Royal Rumble rolls around on Jan. 31, 2026. Meltzer said he “should be back” in time for the PLE.

Still, it's fair to be cautious. Meltzer noted that the “timeline is fluid,” but he was told “three to four weeks” by the doctors during his most recent visit.

Ultimately, Mysterio may have gotten off the hook with this update. “Of a bad scenario, he got the best news,” Meltzer concluded on the matter.

When did WWE's Dominik Mysterio suffer his shoulder injury?

Mysterio suffered his injury during a match at AAA Guerra De Titanes on Dec. 20, 2025. He teamed up with El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) to face his father, ReyMysterio, and Rey Fénix.

As if losing the match wasn't enough, Mysterio suffered a shoulder injury while taking a DDT from his father. He could be seen grabbing his shoulder immediately upon impact.

Luckily, it does not appear to be a long-term injury. If all goes well, he could be back as soon as around the Royal Rumble in late January 2026.

That should come as a huge relief to WWE fans. Fellow Judgment Day member Liv Morgan just came back from a shoulder injury, her latest of many. Additionally, JD McDonagh just had surgery to repair his ailments, so Judgment Day isn't at full strength as it is.

Currently, Mysterio is a double champion. He is the reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE and the AAA Mega Champion in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Earlier in his career, he won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once with his father. They became the first father-son duo to win a WWE championship.