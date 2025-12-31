It appears that Taylor Swift is a great Christmas gift-giver, at least according to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who talked about the recent holiday.

Speaking on his New Heights podcast, Kelce revealed that the “best” Christmas gift he got was from Swift. However, he would not reveal it, keeping it under wraps, to maintain some privacy.

“The best gift that I got was from Taylor, but it gives away things that we're trying to keep in-house, so [I'm] not gonna say it,” Kelce said. “I love you, Tay, but Austin [Swift] got me a great gift as well.”

Jason Kelce, Travis' brother, then chimed in, saying that the Swifts are “good gift-givers,” which the tight end agreed with. “They are great gift-givers,” he said.

How did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spend Christmas?

Swift and Kelce were busy on Christmas Day, as the Chiefs played the Denver Broncos in a division showdown. Unfortunately, the Chiefs did not beat the Broncos, spoiling their holiday. Swift was at the game to support her fiancé.

The Chiefs lost 20-13, and they were without quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Chris Oladokun filled in for Mahomes, passing for just 66 yards. Kelce accounted for 36 of those yards.

Kelce and the Chiefs have just one more game to go in this lost season. They are 6-10, and they will miss the playoffs for the first time with Mahomes. Their season concludes with a matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

There is a chance that the Christmas Day loss was the last home game of Kelce's career. His status for 2026 remains unknown. Kelce contemplated retirement after the Chiefs' Super Bowl 59 loss before deciding to come back for 2025. So far in 2025, he has 73 catches for 839 yards and five touchdowns. He has more yards and touchdowns than he had in 2025.