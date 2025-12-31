Reality star Natalie Nunn claims that Shaquille O'Neal bought her a college when she was a college student.

The Baddies star was a guest on Cam Newton's Funky Friday podcast, where she said when she was a college student, the four-time NBA champion bought her first car.

“Yeah, but, he bought me my first car!” she said. “I was at USC, he bought me… It was a bug. He bought me a brand new bug. … Yeah, it was a convertible little bug. … I was in college, I was young. Shaq played for the Lakers, USC was down the street.”

After Newton heard Nunn's admission, he raised his eyebrows as he was skeptical of the nature of their relationship.

“I never dated Shaq,” she said.

Newton followed up by asking, “What did you do to get the car?”

“Nothing,” she insisted. “I was a USC student athlete. He loved soccer. He used to come to the games. He’s still my friend.”

Nunn said that the NBA legend bought her a 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle and it's unclear when exactly she went to school but if it was a brand new car made that year, the reality star would have been about 19 or 20 around the time. The car at the time retailed at $21,000.

Shaq on the other hand was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996 to 2004 and won the NBA championship in 2000, 2001, and 2002.

The claim had a mixed response from fans with several social media users believing Nunn's story.

“Shaq is always gifting people and doing nice things in the community. I believe her,” one fan commented.

“Everything isn’t about a sexual exchange,” another fan wrote.

Another comment that fans pointed out was from Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander, whom Shaq was previously engaged to back in 2012. Hoopz reacted to Nunn by commenting the “eyes” emojis, which often means someone is suspicious or interested in whatever was said. However, his relationship with Hoopz came after this alleged claim while he was married to Shaunie Henderson.

Shaq has not spoken out about Nunn's claim at this time.