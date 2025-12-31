After eight years with the company, WWE released Superstar Shayna Baszler earlier in 2025, but she has since landed a new role in the company.

Shortly after her release, Baszler was reportedly listed as a producer of an episode of NXT. Then, a few months later, she appeared during a backstage segment during the Homecoming edition of NXT on Sept. 16. While all of this has happened, Baszler has also returned to the independent circuit, wrestling for House of Glory in November 2025.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Baszler revealed that while she's “not officially hired” by the company, she is working with WWE. One of her roles is “guest coaching” some of the younger talent in NXT. “If I'm not on the road, I'm helping out there [WWE],” she explained.

“I'm not officially hired, but I have a good relationship with them, so I'm officially ‘guest' coaching when I can or when the opportunity comes,” Baszler explained.

She wasn't initially sure if she'd enjoy the role, but she conceded that she doesn't “hate it,” stating, “I actually like it a lot more than I thought I would.”

How did Shayna Baszler's new WWE role happen after her release?

Daniel Bryan, aka Bryan Danielson, inspired her to do this kind of work. He would commonly sit in Gorilla Position backstage and watch the show with a headset. This informed how he wrestled, and she tried it out on NXT.

Could it lead to a full-time gig? Baszler is hopeful, especially since she's now “emotionally invested” in her work. “I'm hoping [it leads to a full-time job],” said Baszler. “If I don't suck too much at the guest part of it, then hopefully.”

She revealed that the opportunity to produce and coach came up when she was called about her release. Whoever informed her of the decision left the door open for a return.

Baszler knows she brings a unique perspective as a former wrestler. She said that she can “bridge the gap” between the creative side and the wrestlers.