A Kansas City nonprofit long championed by Travis Kelce is receiving meaningful support from another familiar name. Taylor Swift recently donated to Operation Breakthrough, an organization that serves more than 750 students across the metro area, per KMBC.

Operation Breakthrough shared the news on social media, thanking Swift for stepping in and recognizing the mission behind the work. The nonprofit highlighted her role in championing creativity, education, and opportunity for children and families navigating poverty in Kansas City. The message quickly gained traction, especially among Chiefs fans already familiar with the organization through Kelce’s advocacy.

The nonprofit operates as both an educational hub and a safe space for children, while also providing resources that empower parents and caregivers. Its approach centers on long term stability, not just short term relief, which aligns with the values Kelce has consistently promoted when speaking about the program.

Travis Kelce’s Longstanding Connection to Operation Breakthrough

Kelce’s foundation, Eighty Seven & Running, plays a central role in supporting Operation Breakthrough through its Ignition Lab. The lab focuses on STEM education and hands on learning, giving students exposure to technology and skills that can open doors later in life.

Kelce has frequently spoken about the impact the organization has on children, praising both the environment and the staff. In February 2025, he described the space as heartwarming and emphasized how deeply committed the employees are to each child’s future. That work contributed to Kelce earning his second straight nomination for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Swift’s donation fits into a broader pattern of giving this holiday season. She has also supported national causes, including Feeding America and the American Heart Association. Earlier this year, Swift donated one million dollars to the AHA in honor of her father, Scott Swift, following heart surgery.

Her contribution to Operation Breakthrough reinforces a growing connection to Kansas City, while directing attention to a local organization making a tangible difference for hundreds of students.