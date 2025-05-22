Jordyn Woods and Suni Lee are at the Garden.

The social media personality and Olympic gold medalist were seen courtside rooting for the Knicks during their game against the Indiana Pacers for their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance on Wednesday, May 21.

Suni Lee & Jordyn Woods courtside pic.twitter.com/EjQBbs9ZH9 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Woods is currently dating Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns and has been supporting her boyfriend throughout the season as she shines courtside in her custom outfits. Lee is also no stranger to the Garden as she was seen at a previous Knicks game earlier in the season.

The women were in great company courtside as Olivia Dunne, Martha Stewart, Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Tracy Morgan, Jon Hamm, Larry David, and Susie Essman were all courtside.

Former Knicks stars also showed up to support including Patrick Ewing, John Starks, Amar’e Stoudemire, Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith.

Jordyn Woods Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary With Karl-Anthony Towns

Earlier today, Woods told Towns to focus on the playoffs, although the couple is celebrating a huge milestone in their relationship. Woods and the NBA star have been dating for five years and she posted a celebratory message on her Instagram honoring their love.

“The focus today is the playoffs!!!” Woods wrote with an image of the two at dinner and enjoying some wine on her Instagram Story. “But happy 5 years to us… time has just flown by but as also felt like we’ve been together forever!”

Woods also called Towns her “partner in crime” in another photo where they were in front of the famous gelato spot Amorino which has shops in Paris, Londres, Berlin, New-York, Dubaï, and Madrid.

After tonight's game, the Knicks will play the Pacers at MSG on Friday, May 23. The next two games (May 25 and May 27) will be in Indiana. If Games 5, 6, and 7 are necessary, Game 5 will be in New York on Thursday, May 29th, Game 6 in Indiana on Saturday, May 31st, and Game 7 in New York on Monday, June 2nd.